SUSSEX COUNTY, DE - Delaware State Treasurer Colleen Davis has dropped out of the race for the first state's lone seat in the House of Representatives.
"In recent weeks and months, my family and I have gone through a great deal of difficulty, including my father's ongoing illness, learning that I carry a genetic mutation that poses a risk for cancer, and my decision to have my ovaries removed and a double mastectomy. While I’m recovering well, this has all helped clarify my priorities at this time in my life - that family, and our health, always comes first. I will therefore be ending my campaign for Congress in Delaware." Said Davis in a Wednesday announcement.
In the wake of this decision by Davis their are now just two candidates running in the Democratic field for the seat that will be vacated by U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Delaware). Delaware State Housing Authority Director Eugene Young and State Sen. Sarah McBride (D-Wilmington) will now battle it out to through the primary process. The winner of that race will face Donyale Hall (R), a small business owner from Dover, in the general election.