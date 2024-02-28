Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central and southern Delaware, northeast Maryland and southern New Jersey. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...South to southwest winds this afternoon will abruptly shift west to northwest and increase as a strong cold front crosses the area this evening. The strongest winds will diminish overnight, however breezy conditions will persist through Thursday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&