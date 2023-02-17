Collins Street Pathway Approved in Bethany Beach

BETHANY BEACH, Del.- Stephen Trodden has lived on Wellington street for over 20 years and he likes his street the way it is.
With a new pedestrian pathway coming to his street, he isn't too happy, "We have grandkids, great grandkids and I take them to the beach. I never walk on the side of the street, and I wouldn't walk on the side of the street if they were pathway."
The town of Bethany Beach will bring a new pathway from Collins street onto Kent ending at Wellington, the known "walk to the beach" for locals.
Trodden thinks that the pathway is the real safety issue, "If I really felt that this was going to enhance pedestrian safety Id be all for it. My reasons against it isn't really concerned that it's not going to be a an enhancement of pedestrian safety and in fact, it might even be risky."
But for people like Soumya Wali who lives on Collins, her bike is how she gets around and she thinks things could be done to make it safer for bikers, "It'll make me feel safe, when I will be riding, like if we could have the separate pathway for bicycles whose all riding, not only me, there's a lot of people who are going to ride on a bicycle, so its gonna be safe for us if we have a separate thing."
Kate McNamee who also live on Collins street thinks other alternatives could've been tried first before deciding to add the pathway, like speed indicators, she just doesn't see the value in the addition, "I don't think it's worth everything that everyone's losing."
The path took long to get here but with the town's decision, the journey has ended. The town council unanimously voted to approve the project.