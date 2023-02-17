Collins Street Pathway Approved in Bethany Beach

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and very rough waters. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&