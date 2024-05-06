FENICK ISLAND, Del. - Beach town benches are typically a peaceful place to sit and relax along the coast, but one community is debating whether or not they pose a safety risk.
Fenwick Island Town Council struck down a proposal for commemorative benches with a 3 to 2 vote in March. Two council members were not present, so some are hoping there's still a chance to get them on board.
The benches plus shipping and the plaques would've cost $1,200. The proposal was to install them at four locations along Bunting Ave., including Dagsboro St., Georgetown St., James St. and Lewes St.
The three council members who voted against the benches said they didn't think it was safe to have them in parking lots where cars could back into them or in areas where they could interfere with the traffic pattern.
According to Monday's Residential Concerns Committee meeting, the police chief thinks four spots on Georgetown or Lewes St. could be the safest options.
Council Member Janice Bortner says a lot of people have come to her to express their disappointment with the council's decision.
"A large percentage of our population is older and I think it's a quality of life issue. People love to walk on Bunting. It's a health issue. People need to get out and walk. It's a way that people engage with other people in the community."
Bortner says in order to revisit this issue one council member who voted against the commemorative benches needs to second her motion to place it back on a future agenda for discussion.