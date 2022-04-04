REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.-- A plan to possibly build a dog park in Rehoboth Beach was discussed by the city's Animal Issues committee last Tuesday afternoon.
The committee re-visited the idea of creating a dog park or dog run of some sort but the issue of liability and space kept coming up. The proposal has been rejected multiple times in the past decade.
Some members noted that dog parks in other cities are successful--including one in Lewes, known as 'Lewes Unleashed,' though that park is located outside city limits and is privately owned, which means the city is not responsible nor liable.
Committee member Deb Ward emphasized that dog parks tend to have a fence and are often in a separate section from kids' playground area--other concerns that were brought up. Ward said Guidelines would definitely be put in place.
Members of the committee decided it would be best to form a small sub-group with community members, headed by committee member Cheryl Crowe, to at least come up with one or two viable proposals they could present before the committee for a final vote.