Community Comes Together To Clean Up After Tornado

GREENWOOD, Del.- People all around Greenwood could be seen cleaning up two days after an E-F 3 level tornado.
The American Red Cross is in the area to help those who are in need.
The organization says large storms like this are becoming more common- not only in Delaware, but across the country.
"When we're looking at the change in responses, it's been at such a cadence or battle rhythm that's been a little bit heavier in the past decade," she said. "And we're seeing more and more of those."
The town of Greenwood is seeking donations in the forms of gift cards, toiletries and bedding. Some neighbors like Scott Hitchens could be seen cleaning up after the tornado's carnage.
"It's like you literally took the house and shoved it into the backyard, it's kind of the best explanation," he said.
Another neighbor cleaning up today, Josh Muney, added he expects to be cleaning up for months. The American Red Cross encourages anyone seeking help to call their hotline, 1-800-Red-Cross.