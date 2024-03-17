Community effort strengthens Delaware coastline

SAVAGE DITCH, Del. - On Saturday, March 16th, the 34th Annual Beach Grass Planting event took place just north of the Indian River Inlet at Savage Ditch, marking another year of communal effort to protect Delaware's shoreline. DNREC has been holding this event every spring since 1990, minus pandemic years. Numerous volunteers gathered to plant beach grass on the dunes, continuing a tradition that has contributed significantly to Delaware's coastal resilience.
DNREC says sand dunes are key to defending the shoreline against damaging coastal storms by absorbing and dissipating wave energy. However, dunes are inherently unstable, constantly facing the dual threats of wind and water erosion. The planting of beach grass is a strategic defense measure. The roots of the beach grass help bind the sand together, building up the dunes and enhancing their stability, which in turn, fortifies the coastline.