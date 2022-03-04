REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - By simply going out to eat at places like Arena's in Rehoboth Beach, people will be able to contribute to the fundraising for Ukraine however there are other ways to show support. Community members say what they hope to find is peace during the darkness.
Arena's in Rehoboth Beach is just one of many restaurants in the area joining forces to stand with Ukraine.
Kim Dare is the General Manager she says the war in Ukraine hits especially hard for the team because one of the owners Vitaliy Deyak is from there and has family currently trying to escape the violence.
"Like he came in today and gave us all hugs and we were just all like 'Is there anything we can do,'" said Dare.
Anyone looking to donate will be able to scan the QR code inside the restaurant.
Dare also says a portion of their sales at all of their arena locations in Delaware will go towards a group collecting supplies in Poland and taking it directly across the border to Ukraine.
She says she's amazed with how much the community has come together.
"There's been so many restaurants in this area that have stepped up and that's why this community is so amazing. The Ale House came out, Purple Parrot, Bad Hair Day, you know it's just all through the community people have banded together," added Dare.
Bad Hair Day is supporting multiple fundraisers--and lighting up its building in Ukraine's colors, blue and gold.
The movies at midway showing its support by showcasing this sign that reads "We stand with Ukraine"
The same being done at the Indian River Inlet Bridge.
On Thursday, dozens went out to St. Alban's prayer vigil for Ukraine.
The organizer was encouraging Americans to remember the point of sanctions when they start to impact the U.S.
If we do energy sanctions you're gonna see the price of gas go up and I want us to make a public bond of solidarity tonight to remember why we're dealing with any affects that we might be dealing with, we're doing it to stand with Ukrainian people," said Mike Mathers with St. Alban's Episcopal.
Dare says this isn't about Russia vs. Ukraine, but about hoping for peace in times of darkness.
Friday night Arena's will have a live band from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. Where they hope to continue to raise money for Ukrainians in need.
You can also Venmo donations to Arena's if you can't make it out.