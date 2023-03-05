Ocean City, Md. -The Ocean City Emergency Services Department is holding a Community Emergency Response Team training course starting Thursday, March 9 at the Ocean City Public Safety Building on Coastal Highway.
According to the Town of Ocean City website, Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training is designed to help people help themselves and their families in the event of a catastrophic disaster. Due to the fact that emergency services personnel will not be able to help everyone immediately after a disaster, CERT is a free training course that aims to provide people with basic information for preparedness and techniques when dealing with emergencies. This training covers basic skills including CPR/AED, first aid, recognizing natural and manmade hazards in our local communities, disaster preparedness like emergency plans and disaster supply kits, hazardous material emergencies and basic fire suppression.
This course is also part of the Town of Ocean City University program. Citizens who complete this CERT training course, a 16-week general studies program through OC University as well as the Citizens Police Academy, can earn a Ph.D. certificate from the Town of Ocean City.
The spring 2023 CERT basic class will run each Thursday evening for seven weeks, ending on Thursday, April 27. There will be a Class Training Skills Day on Saturday, April 15 at 8:30 a.m. This will replace the class for Thursday, April 13. To register for this training or to get more information, contact Emergency Management at 410-723-6616.