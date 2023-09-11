Community gathers to remember those lost on 9/11

LEWES, Del.- Community members gathered today to pay their respects at a 9/11 memorial.
The memorial was raised by the Whitford family right in the front yard, as the family lost their son Mark on this day 22 years ago. He was a New York City firefighter on Ground Zero.
Mark's father, Roger Whitford, said this memorial is not only for his son, but for all 2,977 lives that were lost that day.
"We lost 343 firefighters that day," he said. "And what's more, the injuries afterwards. We just want to keep that memory going."
The memorial started when the family realized there was no 9/11 memorial close by to their Lewes home. Roger Whitford said it started small, but it grew piece by piece since it began 12 years ago.
Dozens of people came out today to remember the ones who didn't go home 22 years ago. Mark's brother Christopher was also a first responder on 9/11, and says the pain of the loss never truly goes away/
"I think about him every day," he said.
Mark was a talented wrestler and was a three time New York City wrestling champion. He wrestled at Seton Hall University and became a New York City firefighter in 1997.
The family sponsors a wrestling scholarship named after Mark. You can find the read more about it here.