OCEAN CITY, Md. - The community gathered Tuesday to honor the one-year anniversary of Gavin Knupp's passing with a paddle out into the Ocean in Ocean City.
Gavin Knupp was known to love surfing. His mom, Tiffany Knupp, says, "pretty much his day consisted of surfing, skating, and fishing. He lived on the beach, this was his life."
People paddled into the ocean 36th street at 5:30 p.m.
Family friend Willow Richards says, "I want to learn how to surf just like him."
"It's just an amazing feeling to see all of these younger kids and older folks, coming together for a great reason...for Gavin. Knowing that he's up there and in the water with us every day," says family friend Brad Hoffman.
While Tuesday was a difficult day for those who knew and loved Gavin, Tiffany feels in her heart that Gavin is with them.
"I know he's looking down on us today, and super proud of it. It felt good to get everybody together," says Tiffany.