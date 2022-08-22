Community Members Asking Questions About Water Conservation

FRANKFORT, Del.- Tidewater Utilities asked some members of Sussex County to reduce their water usage, raising concerns in the community.
Dale Smith said he has received several requests from Tidewater Utilities this summer to voluntarily reduce his water usage during heat spells.
Many of his neighbors in the Forest Landing housing development are asking questions as to why this has happened multiple times.
Smith said he isn't worried about conserving the water but is fearful for the long-term implications in a growing a community.
"Hopefully Tidewater Utilities is sitting at the table with the planning and zoning so that Tidewater is building its infrastructure to be able to handle the demands of the community six years from now," Smith said.
The new housing developments coming in just down the road makes him wonder if it could get worse with more people moving into the area.
In this last round of water conservation notices, Tidewater said 7-thousand people were asked to watch their water usage. They added that the request was completely voluntary and for non-essential services only.
Smith isn't the only one asking questions. Bert Ross also lives in the development and is fearful about whether the company is prepared for the growth.
"I look at it from a long-term perspective. I think the government should be doing the same thing to help support what we see happening in front of our own eyes," Ross said.
WRDE reached out to Tidewater Utilities for comment and while they were not able to interview, they did tell us that water conservation is not unusual.
Tidewater said this time next year, things in this neighborhood might look a lot different.
It is currently working to address the seasonal demands by constructing a 1 million gallon elevated water storage tank in Millville.
"I am hopeful that there is some thoughts and planning going in to rectify what we are seeing right in front of us right now," Ross said.