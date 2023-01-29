Community Members Celebrate Jamin Pugh's Life at Laurel High School

LAUREL, Del.- People from across the country came together to celebrate the life of Jamin Pugh at Laurel High School.
Though many people knew as Jay Briscoe for his wrestling achievements, many locals knew him as a father, husband, coach and community leader.
Pugh's brother, Mark Pugh, spoke out for the first time since his brother's death.
Together, the two made up the Briscoe Brothers. Mark remembers his brother's life long love for wrestling.
"His love and his passion was pro-wrestling...I mean when we were kids it was not just a regular feeling of 'I want to be a wrestler when I grow up.' It was all we thought about and all we talked about," he said.
Many people remembered Pugh's passion for parenting and his ability to make a mark on everyone he knew.
"Jamin would do anything for anybody at any time," Michael Snead said.
In lieu of flowers, the funeral home said Jamin would ask for donations to the Ternahan children's college fund, which can be done here.