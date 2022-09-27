Community Members Prepare for Possible Coastal Flooding

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Preparations are underway in Sussex County for the remnants of hurricane Ian.
This time last year many streets throughout the coastal communities were flooded after a storm.
It is a common occurrence after periods of heavy rainfall on the coast. Coastal consultant Tony Pratt said he's seen the streets in Bethany flooded many times.
"The rain we might get could be enough inches to actually flood this road out and make it impassable for a number of days," Pratt said.
Michael Williams said his house in Bethany hasn't flooded, but water has reached his driveway many times.
His house sits more than seven feet above the ground, but he's still taking precautions.
"We closed our pool, brought in our all our outdoor furniture, got our deck furniture off in case there is any wind or anything like that," Williams said.
Pratt said extreme weather events like this have gotten more common every year.
"The expectation is that sea level rates are going to increase. We are going to see more frequent storms," he said.
State agencies like DELdot are looking at long term solutions as climate change becomes a national threat.
It is developing a plan to update the infrastructure on route one with things like raised roadways and floodwalls to curb rising sea levels and flood risks.
"We want to look at that corridor and make it resilient for the long term. [We are] looking out what the world and the weather might look like a little bit further out," Jim Pappas, with DELdot, said.