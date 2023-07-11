Community members work to rescue cat colony that is being destroyed in Millsboro

MILLSBORO, Del. - The property next to the BJ's in Millsboro is undergoing deforesting to make way for development.
However it is in these woods where a colony of over 30 cats have been cared for by community members for the last 4 years. The sanctuary, Town Cats Inc, is working to get the felines trapped and in new homes before construction scares them away or kills them.
"We are only one organization and Towncats really is stepping up to try and get this done as quickly as possible especially because we can hear the bulldozing happening. We want it to happen sooner than later." said Adrienne Story, a volunteer with Towncats Inc.
We did reach out to the property owner for comment regarding these concerns, but they did not get back to us.
Members of the community have helped care for the cats, but said it is a problem that continues to get worse in the area,
"It's sad even if it wasn't being bulled down," said Jeff Packard who helps care for the cats, "-it's like somebody just dumped them and it's really sad and new kittens show up all of the time and get dumped. It's never really a happy time for me but we try to help them out."
Town Cats Inc asks that if you're able to lend a helping hand in capturing the cats from the colony or re-homing them, to visit the link here, as their time is running out.