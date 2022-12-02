Community Overfills Toys for Tots Bin After Robbery

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Toys for Tots bin at Chap's Pit Beef is overflowing and has already been emptied multiple times in the last two days. About 16 toys sat in this box prior to the robbery that the owner believes happened last weekend.
"It's a shame that there's people like that out there.. I just hope these kids get something." said local Sharon Bane.
While we were there, we saw Connie Pennington. Her arms full of toys donating. She donated because of her grandkids.
"And I really couldn't imagine any one of them going without so that's why I won't let other kids go without either. My kids are very fortunate, not everybody is." said Pennington.
After reviewing the surveillance footage, the owner's aren't able to make out exactly who took the toys based on the position of the bin and the camera however they're happy to say there has been a lot of support from the community.
"It's been like.. A Wonderful Life George Bailey when people at the end were bringing him money. It was something exactly like that. It seems like certain times a day people are just coming in with handfulls of toys. It's been overwhelming." said Owner of Chap's Pit Beef, Chris Desch.
Pennington said the generosity of community is of no surprise to her, "What I've experienced being in Delaware.. the community, the people, even on Facebook, they all come together. It's a great place to live it's very nice. People are just nice and sometimes people forget to be nice so this is amazing, but not surprising."
Truly a Christmas miracle, stuffed in a box, for kids in need.
A Christmas miracle, thanks to you.
You can still give more toys to Chap's Toys for Tots box, despite it overflowing during their regular business hours.