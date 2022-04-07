DOVER, Del. - Delmarva Power customers can start to see the power of the sun--in their power bill. This is all thanks to the Delaware Community Solar program.
Laurel Passera, Senior Director for Regulatory and Policy Affairs at the Coalition for Community Solar explains that, “community solar refers to local solar projects situated in and around communities, which are shared by multiple subscribers who receive credit on their electricity bills for their share of the power produced.”
Solar energy will be harnessed by installing solar panels in underutilized land such as brownfields, landfills, farms, or large rooftops. The property owner can earn income by leasing space for the solar panels.
Community members taking part get a credit on their bill for their portion of power produced each month. Advocates say the program takes away the burden of paying the upfront costs of installing solar panels.
President of the Delaware Solar Electric, Dale Davis says, "Hopefully for some of the low and moderate income ratepayers who can't currently find a way to fund a solar [energy] system that they would own, they would get solar power at a reduced rate over what they're currently paying, thereby saving money and saving the planet at the same time."
This program has also built in a central website for residents to learn all things community solar.
Delaware Senator Stephanie Hansen, who played a key role in passing this piece of legislation says that, “a good place to go to find out if there is going to be one in your area and how to subscribe to it would be to take a look at the Delaware Sustainable Energy Utility website.”
So why now? Legislation passed in September removed barriers to the program. Aside from a lower power bill-- the Sierra Club says these panels lower our carbon footprint. That's because most electricity runs on fossil fuels, which contributes to Delaware's air and water pollution.
Dustyn Thompson with the Advocacy And Outreach Organizer For The Sierra Club Delaware Chapter expresses that, “the more that we can get folks away from fossil fuels in their energy needs, the better that we're going to be able to help address climate change."
Applications will begin being accepted next week, with hopefully years of projects in the future.
To learn more about all things community solar, visit www.communitysolaraccess.org