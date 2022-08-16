Community Volunteers Step Up to Bring the Pallet Village One Step Closer to Fruition

GEORGETOWN, Del.- Volunteers came out to clear a one-acre lot that will soon provide the temporary housing for Sussex County's homeless community.
Nora Sheehan opened old paint cans in preparation to dispose of them from the lot that will become housing for those in need.
For Sheehan, it's a project that is personal.
"My 29-year-old son died in an encampment from a fentanyl and xylazine overdose," she said.
She works for Dogfish Head Brewery and has for 15 years. She is one of many employees who stepped up for their community-centric volunteer event.
"It is very personal. Yesterday was his birthday and he would have been 33," Sheehan said.
The cleanup is meant to prepare the site for incoming construction of the 44-pallet homes put in by the Springboard Collaborative and First State Community Action Agency.
Not only will the project offer housing to the homeless community, but they will also help people get off their feet by providing resources like mental health services and job training.
The clearing of the site is a step that is thrilling for the people who've been there since the beginning.
"If you would have seen this before--you would have thought this would not have been possible here," Christina Diaz-Malone said.
But Malone says it's only one piece of tackling the problem of housing and homelessness in this community.
"What is needed is a comprehensive approach to the problem of homelessness throughout this county," Diaz-Malone said.
However, she says the pallet village is a good start.
Project manager, Trish Hill, said she is thrilled to see the project coming together.
"We are so excited. There is a lot going on in these encampments. There are a lot of people who are struggling and they are excited to get into the village," Hill said.
Hill said she expects to see the project completed by wintertime.