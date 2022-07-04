MILLVILLE, Del.- Hotdogs are a staple of any 4th of July barbecue. Have you ever thought about how many hotdogs you could eat in one sitting?
8 competitors put themselves to the test Monday, for the chance to win bragging rights and the champion belt. Independence Day, the Millville Boardwalk hosted its first annual Hot Dog Eating Competition.
The winner ate 10 hotdogs in just 7 minutes. This wasn't his first time competitively eating.
"I just did another competition the same way. I saw the signs and was like I'm a big guy, I like to eat so, why not," said winner Mike McLean.
But it was his first time competitively eating hotdogs.
"I just won the Smash Mouth Eating competition. I ate 7 burgers in 10 minutes and I am the running champion for the Sea Witch Festival for pumpkin pie eating," said McLean.
The Millville Boardwalk has plans to host this competition next Independence Day.