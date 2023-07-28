Complaints of people "reserving seats" on Rehoboth Beach Bandstand benches increase

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- The city of Rehoboth Beach and the Rehoboth Police Department have received numerous complaints of people "reserving spots" by the bandstand.
Officials say people leave towels and blankets for hours on benches to save a spot for the nighttime entertainment, leaving less space for the elderly and the handicapped.
Officials also added that when people leave their belongings, they often walk the boardwalk or go grab something to eat while they wait for the bandstand's weekend shows in the evening.
Tourist Michael Cohen says it's simply rude.
"I think it's selfish and I think it's a little bit entitled," he said. "I don't think it's fair, especially to people that aren't aware of the other people that are doing that. And I just I don't think it's in the spirit of vacation and equality for everybody."
Rehoboth Beach program director Corey Groll says there's not much that can be done.
"We're under no authority to enforce picking up somebody's personal property because then we're responsible for it," he said. "It's a public area. So really it being a public area, we rely on the public to enforce themselves."
According to the Rehoboth Beach Police, there is no rule forbidding this behavior, but it is frowned upon.
"Always remember, we're at the beach. We're here to relax. We're here to have fun and enjoy the shows," said Rehoboth Beach police chief Keith Banks. "We just ask everybody to be courteous towards each other and just remember that they're not the only group coming in town to watch the event."
According to Groll, there have been private discussions on potential ordinances- but there is currently nothing in the works.