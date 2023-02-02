Concern for Time Frame of Beach Replenishment Coming to Fenwick Island

FENWICK ISLAND, Del.- What has sand, waves and dunes? You guessed it. The beach. But with any beach comes the task of taking care of it.
Now Delaware and the Army Corps of Engineers have plans to start repairing the beaches along the coast in Sussex county.
The beach replenishment project is supposed to start in March going into early April and into the summer. The town of Fenwick Island just found out that their beach replenishment will go past the Fourth of July, which the town says is disappointing due to community outreach events already scheduled but the Army Corps has a plan to address those concerns.
Steve Rochette, spokesman for the Army Corps of Engineers said, "When we do work in the summer we try to limit that we try to post updates daily as to where the work is happening, so people are aware and try to we know what those impact areas particularly in the summer, so we try to minimize the impacts as best as possible."
But some people think it's needed, even if it might cut in to the summer season, one local Eric Schuetz said, "I think it would bother me because especially if we have people coming to stay with us if we're if we're having to move to a different section. of beach, that would be a problem. but other than that, i think they have to do that to do and the sooner they get started, the sooner they'll get finished."
Others think Fenwick doesn't need replenishment all that much like Neil Thomas who said, "I think there have been times when I've needed it, right now the beach is pretty wide and the dunes are huge."
But no matter the side, the focus is the upkeep of the beaches and the areas that surround it.
Steve Rochette spoke on the importance of beach replenishment,
"There's significant risks for our coastal communities for things like infrastructure homes, businesses, boardwalks, utility lines and roads and having that sort of dune in place to act as a buffer during the storm events and to have a beach in front of it can really reduce the risk of damages to all that infrastructure."