SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Wet weather and slick roads: a bad combination ahead of one of the busiest travel weekends of the year.
"I'm local but I look out on the highway there and see all the traffic so yeah there's concern," Brian Youse of Millsboro said.
Community Relations Director of DelDOT C.R. McLeod says not only is the rain something to watch but flash freezing into the weekend is a concern.
"The temperature is going to fall so quickly that the roads may not have had a chance to dry out from this rain," McLeod said. "So we could easily see black ice occur especially on our bridges."
McLeod also encourages people to be aware of local roads and lanes that are closed.
Joy Roma drove early from Pittsburgh to avoid snow and "treacherous travel".
"I'm from Pittsburgh so I've driven all my life and drove professionally for a living but still who wants to get in any kind of predicament that you don't have to," Roma said.
Even those traveling near will be extra careful on the roads.
"I guess the rain when it's like freezing, it's a little nerve-wracking because we have like a holiday party on Christmas Eve so it's a little nervous for like our family to get there safe and get home safe," Jessica Reed of Frederica said.
A not so easy commute ahead as families gather for the holidays.