OAK ORCHARD, Del.- The entrance way to the proposed Stillwater Harbor development is off of River Road.
Charles Cullen Clark, IV says flooding would go from bad to worse if this development gets approved.
"It's not been fun over the last fifteen years," Clark said. "Not only is it happening more frequently but it's getting deeper and deeper and deeper. There are times now where it's literally more than waste deep on River Road."
One man who wouldn't go on camera sent a letter to the attorney general asking for an investigation into the zoning process.
District 4 Councilman Doug Hudson whose district this development would be in had no comment about allegations of fraudulent zoning. But said he welcomes any investigation and will remain transparent.
The "Save Oak Orchard" group and its mission are separate from the allegations made.
Dana Norwood is raising a family at her home which is right next to the proposed entranceway to Stillwater.
"Thinking that my children play in this area, I enjoy exercising, walking, running up and down the road," Norwood said. "It's already a busy road. We don't need the increased traffic. We don't need another fatality."
It's important to note that nothing has been approved yet and a public hearing has yet to be rescheduled.
A public hearing for Stillwater Harbor was scheduled for November 17 but it has been postponed to a later date.