Concerns Over Sea Level Rise for Lewes Wastewater Plant

LEWES, Del. - Rising water raises concerns for wastewater. The Lewes Board of Public Works (BPW) continues discussion tomorrow on possible ways to prevent sea level rise from affecting the Howard H. Seymour Wastewater Plant on the Lewes Canal.
Lewes BPW said many studies from the state show that the location of the Plant could have a flood elevation of nine feet by the year 2050. Some solutions to this that are being considered are to create berms or a seawall to protect the current plant, redirect the water to Wolfe Neck Point, or relocate the plant altogether, a choice that could cost about 20 million dollars.
Post Manager at American Legion Post #17, Kevin Enterline said relocating could mean less customers dining at the American Legion, but beneficial for everyone long term, "If this is a concern of safety and how our system is going to be able to perform in the future, then investing the money whether it's going to take a little bit of money away from what we're doing here, it would be better for the good of everybody for our wastewater to work so that things aren't flushing out into the canal or anywhere else if it floods."
However others think the reinforcements to the current facility would be the best solution, "Berm is the way to go. It's the most logical and affordable way and it may not be a permanent fix but it would certainly assist." said local Richard Bryan.
The upcoming meeting will focus on public comments regarding these options and the next steps for the BPW, "We'll then determine what the next step would be whether that's opening up to the county, whether it's doing feasibility studies on hardening, going out looking at the real estate market" said President of Lewes BPW, Thomas Panetta.
Tomorrow's BPW meeting will be at 4 p.m. and the BPW will be adding a Q&A to their website to accept more public comment.