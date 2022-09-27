Concerns with a Proposed Restaurant in Cape Henlopen State Park

LEWES, Del. - An approved request for proposal for La Vida Hospitality has some locals upset that a restaurant could enter the serene Cape Henlopen State Park.
At the McBride Beach Bath House is where a restaurant could be located in Cape Henlopen State Park. La Vida Hospitality already runs the concession here but plans to expand. The group has till the end of the year to extend their contract and have a capital investment plan for the project. However, some locals are not excited for the park to become any busier than it already is.
In a statement from La Vida Hospitality they say they are willing to continue discussing the project with community members through the website. According to La Vida, they received positive comments for the project at the open house hosted by Delaware State Parks in June.
La Vida already owns Big Chill Beach Club which resides along the ocean at the Indian River Inlet, however they have not confirmed if this restaurant will be similar. Some locals like Joanne Eichelberger say that the amount of people coming to the beach is already too many.
"The influx of people from here in the summer from all the surrounding states is challenging for people like myself who live here who want to enjoy the beach and sometimes we can't get in because there's many many cars." said Eichelberger.
Chair of the Surfrider's Foundation says he's not opposed to the project as long as it is done responsibly and not critically impacting the environment.
"We're concerned with the location to the dune lines and protecting the dunes. Part of our mission is protecting against rising seas and things like that and our concern is any damage to the dunes." said Brian Moran.