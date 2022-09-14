Concerns with Recycling Batteries in Sussex County

SUSSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Everyone knows recycling is important for the environment, but batteries are often left out of that equation.
While a dozen barrels lie full of batteries, those living in Sussex county like Josh Harper, say they would like to see more recycling centers in the area for batteries of all kinds.
"There used to be a lot of recycling areas around the county and I think they took them out and kind of consolidated to here, but other than that, I don't know of any, no." said Josh Harper.
You can come to a recycling center to dispose of your household batteries for things like a tv remote or a kid's toy, but you'll have to think twice about your lithium ions.
Each drop-off of batteries has to be sorted through to keep lithium ion batteries from going into landfill.
"I just know that like car batteries or batteries for our like lawn mowers and stuff like that, they contain acid and stuff like that in quite a big amount but other than that that's my extent of knowledge on that." said Josh Harper.
Mike Parkowski of DSWA says it is important to separate the batteries that are considered hazardous material to avoid harm to the environment.
"Higher end batteries that would be a hazardous type is a lithium ion battery from like a cellphone or sometimes like rechargeable batteries can fall into that. So for those batteries we would ask not to put it in the regular battery bin." said Mike Parkowski.
For more information on where and how to recycle batteries and other electronics, visit dswa.com/events.