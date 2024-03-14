SEAFORD, Del. - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) is inviting community members to participate in a cleanup at Concord Pond. This year’s event is scheduled for Saturday, April 13, from 10 a.m. to noon, as part of DNREC’s month-long celebration of Earth Day 2024.
Concord Pond, a spot for bass fishing and boating in Sussex County, feeds into Deep Creek at the cleanup location. This event presents an opportunity for volunteers to contribute to the preservation of one of the area's natural resources.
DNREC's Division of Watershed Stewardship, in collaboration with the Nanticoke Watershed Alliance and the Delaware Nature Society’s Abbott’s Mill Nature Center, is coordinating this cleanup effort. Volunteers are requested to convene in the parking area near the intersection of Concord Pond Road and Henry Drive in Seaford.
The focus of the cleanup will be on both the tidal and nontidal regions surrounding Concord Pond. While gloves, trash bags and a limited number of trash grabbers will be provided, participants are encouraged to bring their own supplies if available.
The Reclaim Our River partnership consistently organizes events, workshops and presentations aimed at fostering healthy watersheds. Those interested in taking part can find more details and register here.