'Confusing and dangerous': Lewes bike committee pushes changes for drawbridge signs

LEWES, Del.- The Lewes Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee is asking the city council to consider voting to remove the signs asking cyclists to walk their bikes across the drawbridge.
Commissioner Chip Davis said the signs have caused confusion for a long time.
"[The bridge] is so popular for motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists. We just feel this is a safety issue that we're trying to eliminate some confusion. Number one, [we want to] make it safer for everybody and bring the understanding that motorists and bicyclists on the road have to share at certain places," Davis said.
Davis said the proposed alternative is to add signs that let people know they have the option to ride across the road or walk their bike.
The proposal will be considered at an upcoming city council meeting.