WILMINGTON, Del. - Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester has endorsed Delaware Sen. Sarah McBride to succeed her in Congress.
McBride is now the lone Democratic candidate for Delaware’s open Congressional seat. On Wednesday Eugene Young ended his campaign for U.S. Congress, which now clears a path for McBride.
“I could not be more proud to endorse my friend, State Sen. Sarah McBride for the United States House of Representatives. In her time in the State Senate, Sarah’s already proven that with a collaborative spirit, we can accomplish big things as Delawareans. Sarah led the effort to pass paid family and medical leave, helped raise the minimum wage, and passed common sense gun safety laws,” said Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester. “As Delaware’s Congresswoman, I know what it takes to deliver for our state and that Sarah will hit the ground running as our state’s lone member of the U.S. House.”
McBride has the support of over 20 Delaware unions, four statewide elected officials, 21 colleagues in the General Assembly, community organizers, and national advocacy groups.
McBride has gained traction for her advocacy on healthcare access and green technologies. She made national news when she was elected as the first openly transgender state senator in the United States.
McBride will likely face off against Republican Donyale Hall in November. At the time of writing, McBride is the only candidate from either party who has filed and qualified to run for Congress with the Department of Elections.
Candidates have until July 9 at noon to file. Delaware primaries are set for Sept. 10.