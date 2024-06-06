DELAWARE- Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester has received the endorsement of Brady PAC, an extension of Brady, a gun violence prevention grassroots advocacy organization.
"It's an honor to be endorsed by Brady PAC," said Congresswoman Blunt Rochester. "Every life lost to senseless gun violence is a tragedy that leaves families shattered and communities scarred."
The congresswoman led an effort to address gun-related deaths through the Safer Communities Act, which includes her Break the Cycle of Violence Act legislation. Congresswoman Blunt Rochester emphasized the importance of comprehensive measures to address the root causes of gun violence and provide resources for intervention and prevention.
"With the support of the Brady PAC and fellow advocates for gun safety, I am more determined than ever to continue this fight in the Senate and push for more progress that will save lives and protect our families because everyone deserves to feel safe in their communities," Congresswoman Blunt Rochester said.