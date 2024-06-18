DOVER, Del. - Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester (D) officially filed her candidacy for the U.S. Senate on Tuesday, June 18 at the Delaware Department of Elections.
At the press conference, Blunt Rochester discussed her record as a congresswoman and the goals she intends to pursue if elected to the Senate.
In an interview with CoastTV, Blunt Rochester shared that filing was a special moment.
"But there was something special about this moment, something very significant about where our democracy is and where we are as a people."
The Congresswoman also reflected on the four terms she has come to serve already and her intentions for the future.
"My hope in this campaign is to bring bright hope to have us work together and to have us love each other, even the people you don't like, and do it for the betterment of all of us, all of our families."
Blunt Rochester also announced the launch of her "Delivering for Delaware" tour, which will continue through to Election Day.
"It will be about three things. One, discussing the things that we've been able to accomplish in the eight years that we've been in Congress — because we want to make things real for people. We want them to see the impact of that work," said Blunt Rochester. "Two, it will be about listening and hearing from Delawareans up and down this state. And three, it will be talking about the work that is yet to come."
Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester will face Republican candidate Eric Hansen come November. The Delaware primaries are set for Sept. 10.