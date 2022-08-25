SEAFORD, Del. - Thursday, Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del) visited the Western Sussex Boys & Girls Club in Seaford to talk to Chris Couch, its executive director, about a Community Project Funding application to get mental health services for the Club's boys and girls.
Blunt Rochester's team says that this would let the Boys & Girls Club of Delaware hire three master's-level (MSW or LCSW) social workers/mental health professionals to help the kids they serve. Blunt Rochester says she is advocating for the project as the application moves through the Community Project Funding process run by the House Appropriations Committee.
“In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, investing in youth mental health services has never been more important,” said Rep. Blunt Rochester. “The over 40 locations of Boys & Girls Clubs in Delaware uplift their surrounding communities by providing key programming to help kids learn, grow, and express themselves. This project, which would support the hiring of three social work/mental health professionals, is vital to ensuring that Delaware’s children have the support they need as we combat the rising youth mental health crisis. I look forward to continuing to advocate for or the project as it moves through the Community Project Funding process.”
“The funding we’ve requested through Congresswoman Blunt Rochester’s office would be incredible support to help establish and expand the Boys & Girls Club’s youth support services. That includes trauma informed care training for staff towards capacity building and individual and family counseling for kids, ultimately bringing our communities together. It is our hope that this funding will help our project contribute to the overall health and wellness of Delawareans,” said Dr. Suchi Hiraesave, Senior Executive Director of Grants Development for Boys & Girls Club of Delaware. Dr. Hiraesave is the first social hired for the organization.
According to the Blunt Rochester's team, Dr. Hiraesave will provide oversight and training for the three MSWs hired, with each being assigned to one of Delaware's three counties.
Dr. Hiraesave and the social workers/mental health professionals will work together to reach out to the Club Directors in each county to let them know of available services and to schedule regular and consistent social worker visits.