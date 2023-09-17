Constitution Day ceremony kicks off the start of Constitution week

GEORGETOWN, Del. - A Constitution Day ceremony took place Sunday in Georgetown to kick off National Constitution Week.
The ceremony commemorated the day the final draft of the constitution was signed.
At the event organizers participated in "Ringing of the Bells across America" where organizers rang a bell 13 times in honor of the original 13 colonies who voted to pass the constitution.
The ceremony included a speaker and other readings of the Constitution, Bill of Rights and Amendments.
Carol Evans, an organizer of the event and a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution organization said learning about the history of the constitution should be very important to all people.
"This is where our freedom lies and we need to protect it and to protect it, we have to talk about it so everybody knows what we believe," Evans said.