Construction Begins on a Wall Outside President Biden's Beach Home

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Construction began last week on a wall outside President Joe Biden's Rehoboth Beach home.
The fence was in the works beginning in 2021 when the Department of Homeland Security awarded a contract for additional security fencing.
Earlier this year the county approved a variance.
Locals like Jenn Stone said it's an important addition especially after an uptick in attacks on political leaders and their family members.
"Not everybody has the best intentions. If he wants to keep him and his family safe, he has every right to do that," Stone said.
Arthur Hehn finds a sense of pride that President Biden lives nearby.
"Rehoboth's always been referred to as the nation's summer capital, and since he's been president, it actually is," Hehn said.
The addition of the fence is drawing national attention from some leaders.
Representative Jim Jordan from Ohio tweeting out a statement saying "So walls work at Joe Biden's beach house, but not the southern border?
Construction is slated to wrap up in September 2023.