Construction of Minos Conaway traffic signal continues

LEWES, Del.- It's barrels galore on Minos Conaway Road.
Crews are continuing the work on the traffic light at the Route 9 intersection.
Neighbor Sheri Klemkowski says she is looking forward to the finished product.
"We tend to cross the road to get to the bike trail that's right across the street," she said. "That will help us get across being able to get out in the morning without being afraid to get hit by a car or someone just not paying attention."
DelDOT has had this project in the works months now. DelDOT's C.R. McLeod says a traffic light was the most practical fix instead of other alternatives like a roundabout.
"We do have other improvements that are obviously planned along Route 1, but we're just seeing that those high traffic volumes on our east west corridors as well," he said. "And it's just necessary to to make these improvements to ensure that we're making these intersections as safe as possible."
This intersection of Route 9 and Minos Conaway is a dangerous one. Three were killed in a crash on Christmas Eve at this intersection.
McLeod said drivers should prepare for lane closures as the finishing touches are put in for the light. DelDOT says the project is scheduled to be complete by mid-October.