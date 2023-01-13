Construction On Route 113 And North Front Street Intersection To Begin January 17th

MILFORD, Del.- Cars bustling through Milford are a common sight- especially along the intersection of Route 113 and North Front Street.
Now DelDOT is working to make that intersection safer for both drivers and pedestrians.
"This is one of the busier intersections in Milford along Route 113," said DelDOT's C.R. McLeod. "We've been looking at it, to make a series of improvements here, to help with traffic flow, but to also with multi-modal activity also."
DelDOT says the current intersection causes safety concerns for walkers and cyclists. Improvements for the intersection include crosswalks, updating markings for those on bikes and adding more walking paths. On top of that, DelDOT is working to lengthen the current turn lanes to help traffic flow.
Lanes will be closed during construction. Drivers can expect the closures to begin when construction starts on January 17th.
Don Vaughan owns a business right by the intersection. He says the improvements are a good idea.
"Coming out of the parking lot from the shopping center, we see there being delays and traffic backups, people trying to cross and there not being ample sidewalks.," he said.
The project costs close to two million dollars.