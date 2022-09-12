Construction to Begin for New Sussex County Family Court Building

GEORGETOWN, Del. - Construction is underway for the future home of a bigger and better family court house in Georgetown. It is a project with an estimated price tag of $115 million.
What is currently an empty lot off of East Market Street, will become the new Sussex County Family Court building that will cover 107,800 square feet in downtown Georgetown.
Georgetown Mayor Bill West says building a larger court house is a matter of safety, "When judges and victims have to be in the same room as defendants, it's not safe, it's not a safe environment."
Construction of the court house means more business for downtown.
"Everyone was upset about how big it was going to be and how it was going to ruin our downtown but I feel just the opposite. I feel with this coming year our businesses are just going to explode with people wanting food and it's even going to make other businesses look to come into our downtown development district." said Mayor West.
While some say the new family court house will bring a lot of attention downtown. Others say it is going to impact their daily commute.
Katie Montgomery, an employee in Georgetown said, "It's definitely going to hold up traffic, make for a longer commute especially for those who work here in Georgetown and down route nine. Any way you look at it it's, I mean, the town isn't very big so it's definitely going to hold up with a big construction crews and big equipment through here. It's going to be hard."
"They will probably shut down South Race here for their equipment and and all. I don't think it'll stop traffic at all. You're going to have a lot of people rubbernecking to see what's going on and to see how the building is being built but the traffic is going to keep flowing." said Mayor West.
Construction for the courthouse is expected to be finished in 2024.