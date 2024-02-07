Continued efforts to solve flooding in Dewey Beach

DEWEY BEACH, Del. - Living on the coast has its perks, but living close to the water makes one thing inevitable...and that is flooding. Dewey Beach is looking to tackle flooding issues, specifically on Read Avenue and Jersey Street. The town says it is looking to install flaps on the end of the storm water pipes on Read Avenue to push water out to the bay.
While the street usually floods during storms, locals say it also floods during a high tide. Drew Martin, who lives on the streets told CoastTV the flooding affects everyday life.
"If your car is in the wrong spot, water can come up high enough where it can get into the brakes, and the biggest problems at this point are worrying about your cars and actually getting out of the house without getting wet," explained Martin.
Martin says water can get up to eight inches on the street, prevent people from getting into their homes, delaying deliveries, and halting garbage pickup.
The town says Jersey Street is another problem area because it says rainwater sits on the streets for days. The town says it is looking for solutions to this problem because there are currently no storm drains on Jersey Street.
"It's definitely pretty annoying, especially when there's a lot of cars on the street and it gets pretty deep, probably six inches or more sometimes," said Charlotte Holden, who lives on Jersey Street.
The town give updates on the Read Avenue flood mitigation project, as well as start the conversation about helping Jersey Avenue at the Infrastructure Committee on Thursday, February 10th at 3:00 P.M.