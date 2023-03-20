BROADKILL BEACH, Del.- Controlled burns are taking place for the next three weeks at Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge.
According to the refuge and other agencies affiliated with it, the plan includes burning nearly 200 acres along Fowler Beach Rd., Cods Rd., and Prime Hook Rd.
A large plume of smoke from the first burn was visible Monday. Prime Hook officials say burns will continue through April 14th.
Prime Hook authorities say the purposes for this year’s burn will be to remove undesired non-native plant species and to remove accumulated wildland hazardous fuels.
Prime Hook Refuge’s website will be updated appropriately to inform the public regarding daily burn plans.