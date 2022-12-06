Controversy Over Proposed Restaurant in Cape Henlopen State Park Comes to an End

LEWES, Del. - A project that ended before it could begin.
La Vida Hospitality and DNREC have decided not to move forward with the controversial proposal for a restaurant in Cape Henlopen State Park.
While the two groups decided to mutually end the proposal,
La Vida Hospitality says that ending the agreement gives the parks a chance to improve outreach.
"The question of a restaurant I think is, becomes more of something the parks have to look into and I think from our conversations with them, they are learning the right way to go about doing that with some public awareness." said Josh Grapski of La Vida Hospitality.
The deadline for the restaurant contract was set to be December 31st but DNREC says between the environmental review and the contract negotiations, they wouldn't have made it.
Environmentalist groups like Preserve Our Park were thrilled to hear the news.
Like much of the auditorium at last night's meeting.
"I hope DNREC and the state parks see this for what it was, a real outpouring and passion and love of the park and a desire for people to support it and find solutions that are positive and not detrimental to what the park is intended to be." said Sally Boswell with Preserve Our Park.
While another restaurant proposal is possible in the future,
DNREC says additional visitor surveys and site reviews will be conducted prior to future RFPs for enhancements to the park.