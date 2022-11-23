GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Delaware Department of Correction (DOC) says that Chandler Griffith, of Harrington, has failed to return to prison after an approved work pass, which allowed him to leave the facility to go to work.
According to the Delaware DOC, Griffith is currently serving for a Violation of Probation - Burglary charge at the Sussex Community Corrections Center (SCCC) in Georgetown.
The DOC says that the Community Corrections Centers are Level 4 facilities, which manages prisoners who are transitioning back in to society. As such, unlike Level 5 prisons, prisoners are allowed to leave the facility to go to work, look for jobs, or attend approved treatment sessions.
Delaware DOC provides the following information about Griffith:
Date of walk-away: 11/23/2022
Name: Chandler Griffith
Date of Birth: 4/21/1993
Last known address: Harrington, DE
Race/Gender: White/Male
Height: 5’11”
Weight: 210 lbs.
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Bald/Shaved
Current Offense: Violation of Probation (VOP) - Burglary
Tattoos: Arms, Chest, Legs
Anyone with information Griffith is asked to call (800) 542-9524 or their local police department.