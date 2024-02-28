GEORGETOWN, Del. - Randon Wilkerson, who was convicted of and sentenced for the 2021 murder of Delmar Police Corporal Keith Heacook, filed an appeal with the Delaware Supreme Court earlier this month.
According to Wilkerson’s defense attorney and a Supreme Court docket, the appeal was filed earlier this month. In December last year, Wilkerson was sentenced to two life sentences plus 212 years and 30 days for the killing of Heacook.
Mat Marshall with the Department of Justice said in a statement to CoastTV, "While we regret that Cpl. Heacook’s family and fellow officers have to continue watching this play out in the courts, we are also completely confident in the strength of the State’s position, the Superior Court’s ruling, and the conviction.”
Wilkerson's attorney Patrick Collins declined to comment further on the case, saying he "cannot comment at this time on the issues we may be including in our opening brief."
In his Superior Court trial, Wilkerson had waived the right to a jury trial, leaving the conviction in the hands of Judge Craig Karsnitz. The prosecution said in October they expected an appeal to follow after a motion to limit evidence was made.