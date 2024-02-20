Cool Spring Crossing developers host open house

MILTON, Del.- An open house held Tuesday night focused on a massive proposed housing development called Cool Spring Crossing.
The development, which is a Carl M. Freeman Companies property, is looking to bring over 1,200 homes, 700 affordable housing options and commercial space right off of Route 9.
Neighbors have voiced numerous concerns with the amount of traffic a development like this would bring, its impact on the environment, and the overall size of the project.
"I don't know a person in the community personally that is actually in favor of the project as it stands now," said Lindsay Deckard of Milton.
At the open house, a representative from LM Marketing Group- the firm working with the developer- told CoastTV that as extensive traffic study has already been conducted, and that the goal is build a community- not necessarily a housing development. They also explained that there is a dire need for affordable housing in the area.
Currently, the developer is looking to change the zoning of the 637 parcel of land from Agricultural Residential to Medium Density Residential. The Sussex County Planning and Zoning Commission is scheduled to host a public hearing on the property during their March 6 meeting.
There will be more open houses throughout the week, with the next one being 5 pm to 7 pm at the CHEER center in Georgetown on Wednesday, Feb. 21.