SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - In response to the recent announcement regarding the postponement of the Cool Spring Crossing public hearing initially set for March 6, LM Marketing Group says a decision has been made to reschedule the associated informational meeting and virtual presentation.
Consequently, the group says the informational meeting, originally planned for Feb. 21 in Georgetown, and the virtual presentation, scheduled for Feb. 22, will be adjusted to align with the new public hearing date.
An open house was held in Milton on Feb. 20, which allowed visitors to view plans for the proposed housing development. The development, which is a Carl M. Freeman Companies property, is looking to bring over 1,200 homes, 700 affordable housing options and commercial space right off of Route 9.
For the latest information and updates about Cool Spring Crossing and the rescheduled events, individuals are encouraged to visit the Cool Spring Crossing website.