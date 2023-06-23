DELAWARE/MARYLAND - Pride Month events continue as Independence Day celebrations get ready to launch. Local events for all ages and causes are planned this weekend.
WINGS OF HOPE
Butterflies will be released in Milton Saturday morning. The 13th annual Wings of Hope event takes place from 9 a.m. to noon in Milton Memorial Park. Cancer Support Community Delaware says it's a unique celebration of life for cancer patients, caregivers, cancer survivors, and everyone who has been touched by cancer. The event raises money for Cancer Support Community Delaware's programs. Coast-TV's Mallory Metzner is the event emcee. Organizers say dress for the rainy weather. The event schedule can be found here: https://cancersupportdelaware.org/event/2023-wings-of-hope/
OCEAN CITY PRIDE
Ocean City's inaugural Pride Parade will take to the boardwalk from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Organizers say the route runs from South First Street to Second Street and back.
SALISBURY PRIDE
The Salisbury Pride Festival begins with a parade on Saturday at 2 p.m. The festival is scheduled to run through Sunday at 8 p.m. The parade route starts on Camden Street. According to the event page, the Grand Marshal and local drag queens will encourage the crowd to march with them up to the stage downtown.
RUNNING OF THE BULL
The Starboard's annual Pamplona Spain-inspired bull run is back on Saturday. Runners can meet at the Starboard starting at 9 a.m. Saturday for live music and pre-run festivities. The bull runs at 2 p.m. and will lead the crowd down Coastal Highway and out onto Dewey Beach.
The Dewey Beach Running of the Bull was created 27 years ago. Owner Steve Montgomery says a couple of regular customers were inspired to start the event while watching Pamplona's Festival of San Fermin at the Starboard.
Montgomery says all proceeds support the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company.
KIDS BULL RUN
Children of all ages get their turn to run with the bull Saturday morning. The Dewey Business Partnership is hosting a free Kids Bull Run at 10:30 a.m. on Dagsworthy Street.
CITY OF LEWES JUNETEENTH EVENT
The Lewes African American Heritage Commission says the Juneteenth celebration in Lewes is modeled after the one in Georgetown that's been around for years. The City of Lewes plans to hold its second annual Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday from 1 to 6 p.m. in George H.P. Smith Park. Music will start during the Historic Lewes Farmer's Market that morning. A rain date is set for Sunday, June 25.
The event is free to get in. Food trucks and vendors will be present. The African American Heritage Commission says Juneteenth-themed items will be for sale like flags, pillowcases, and t-shirts.
"POSITIVELY DOVER" AFRICAN AMERICAN FESTIVAL
Different ethnic groups will come together on the Legislative Mall in Dover on Saturday to exchange cultural and artistic experiences. The Inner City Cultural League says attendees can explore African and African American culture through vendor exhibits and high level artistic entertainment in an atmosphere that reflects modern day African Outdoors Marketplaces. "Positively Dover" was founded in 1991 and is held annually on the fourth Saturday in June. More event details and photos can be found here: https://www.icclarts.org/aaf
MILL POND GARDEN OPEN DAY
Tickets are available to see the sunflowers, roses, lilies, and other flowers currently in bloom at Mill Pond Garden in Lewes. The Solstice open garden day takes place sunday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $15 per car with up to six passengers.
LOOKOUT SUMMER FESTIVAL
The Schellville Christmas Village behind the Tanger Outlets in Rehoboth Beach is home to the Lookout Festival this weekend. Organizers say the three day festival will feature local, cover, and tribute bands. Food trucks, snack stands, and bars in the venue will be open. Click here to buy tickets.
TOBYN'S TRIUMPH FAMILY FUN DAY
The first-ever Tobyn's Triumph Family Fun Day at Hudson Fields in Milton is raising money for families with children who have Spina Bifida. The event takes place from 1 to 6 p.m. There will be food trucks and over 20 vendors on site, along with multiple performances.
BURGER EATING CONTEST
SmashMouth Burgers is holding its second annual burger eating contest from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The food truck is located on Coastal Highway in Rehoboth Beach next to the Big Chill Surf Cantina. The contest starts at 12:30 p.m. The winner will get 250 dollars.
NANTICOKE LAND CONSERVATION CELEBRATION
Food trucks, vendors, and bluegrass music will be at Nanticoke Crossing Park near the Woodland Ferry to celebrate the conservation of the 41-acre property overlooking the Nanticoke River in Seaford. The Sussex County Land Trust, Chesapeake Conservancy, and Sussex County Council are holding the inaugural event on Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m. Future plans for the land will be shared with attendees.
POSTPONED: MILLSBORO STARS AND STRIPES
The event that was set to be the first Independence Day fireworks display for the summer in Sussex County will now be held on September 30 in Cupola Park. The event page can be found here: https://www.millsborochamber.com/visit-millsboro/community-events/stars-and-stripes.html