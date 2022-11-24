SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Are you feeling stuffed and sluggish after Thanksgiving? There are plenty of events and shopping opportunities at the beaches this weekend to help you get out and have some fun!
Sip & Shop in Dewey Beach will be fun all weekend long! The Developing Artist Collaboration is hosting the event from 10-4 Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Patrons can enjoy live music and drinks from local breweries, or check out the Out of the Box DIY Bar, a place to create artistic projects. Sip & Shop will have over 50 local artists each day that will be selling a variety of different gifts. You can check family and friends off of your shopping list while also supporting local creative businesses.
The Tanger Outlets in Rehoboth Beach are always a popular spot to shop on Black Friday. The outlets see 750,000 shoppers on this day each year. While you look for the best deals on your favorite brands, kids can look for the Elf on the Shelf. Tanger Outlets is hosting its second annual Elf on the Shelf scavenger hunt. Families can pick up a free booklet from shopper services that includes hints and puzzles.
Shoppers come from all over not only for tax free shopping, but also for locally owned stores. Those continuing to shop on Small Business Saturday will be able to find extra deals and sales. The day encourages people to shop local and keep money in the community.