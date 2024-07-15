SALISBURY, Md. - Cooling centers in Salisbury will be opened July 16 and 17 due to temperatures and heat indices reaching over 100 degrees.
One cooling center will be open Tuesday, July 16 in the Flanders Room at the Wicomico County Civic Center from 1 to 8 p.m. The room will also be opened Wednesday, July 17 from 3 to 6 p.m. in the Arena Lobby.
The Wicomico County Health Department said this comes as temperatures with the heat index are expected to be over 105 degrees.
The MAC Inc., Senior Center will also be open Tuesday, July 16 and Wednesday, July 17 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for people ages 55 and over.
Cooling centers have also opened in Sussex County, an official list can be found here.