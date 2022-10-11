Coral Lakes Construction Moves Forward

GEORGETOWN, Del.- The Sussex County Council held up with the planning and zoning commission approval for the Coral Lakes development in Lewes.
That approval was then appealed in August by two people who were against the project.
Coral Lakes, being developed by Schell Brothers, has been the subject of a legal tug-of-war for months. Schell Brothers attorney Jon Horner says that they are ready to move forward after several delays.
"The procedural posture on this matter is unlike any other I've ever seen," he said. "We had a hearing, a no vote, an appeal, another vote, a yes vote and now we're here. We feel vindicated, the rule of law has prevailed."
The opposition of the development says that say that the planning and zoning commission did not consider all the facts in an open session.
"Our arguments on appeal, were straight forward and simple," said attorney Luke Mette in today's meeting. "We argue that the record of the actual candid unscripted reasons given by the planning and zoning commission members for their June 23rd vote demonstrated that the decision was not an orderly and logical review of the evidence of the applicable subdivision ordinance, but rather the result of commissioners voting the way their council told them or advised them to vote. "
Schell Brothers now plans to move forward with final approval from organizations like DelDOT.