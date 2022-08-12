Coral Lakes Housing Development Hits Another Roadblock

Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Delaware Beaches, Inland Sussex and Kent. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 2 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Additional minor flooding may be possible Saturday night into Sunday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Coastal Flood Advisory means that minor tidal flooding is expected. Minor tidal flooding often results in some road closures. Usually, the most vulnerable roadways will flood. Do not leave your vehicle at a location that is prone to tidal flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Murderkill River at Bowers Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 6.6 ft, Moderate 7.6 ft, Major 8.6 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.9 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 2.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 12/10 AM 5.7 0.0 1.0 None 12/11 PM 7.2 1.5 1.1 Minor 13/11 AM 6.0 0.3 1.1 None 13/11 PM 6.9 1.2 1.1 Minor 14/12 PM 6.1 0.4 1.1 None 15/12 AM 6.6 0.9 1.0 Minor Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 12/10 AM 5.3 0.7 0.9 None 12/10 PM 6.5 1.8 0.9 Minor 13/10 AM 5.5 0.8 1.0 None 13/11 PM 6.4 1.8 1.0 Minor 14/11 AM 5.5 0.8 0.9 None 14/11 PM 5.9 1.2 0.8 None &&