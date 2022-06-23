GEORGETOWN, De - For the second time in over three months, the Sussex County Planning and Zoning Commission voted on the proposed Coral Lakes Subdivision project. They denied the plan in March, on Thursday by a 3-1 vote (with one abstention), it received approval.
The approval was essentially a forgone conclusion. At the Commission's June 9th meeting it was determined that as long as a proposed subdivision met code and standards, the project had to be approved. It was confirmed at this meeting that developer Schell Brothers had done that.
Coral Lakes was originally denied amidst protests against land development. That decision was appealed to County Council who returned the project back to Planning and Zoning for another review. Part of that decision was based on the lack of any reasons from the Commission for the denial.
Under the approved motion, no more than 304 units can be built, there must be a forested or vegetated buffer around the perimeter, and a home owner's association must be established.