OCEAN CITY, Md. - The community gathered for a ceremony at the Ocean City Recreation Complex Saturday morning in honor of Laurel youth basketball player Corey Mumford, who was murdered earlier this year.
Mumford was tragically shot and killed in April at just 18-years-old.
This year during the Beachbound Basketball Tournament, the tournament held a special local dedication in honor of Mumford. Mumford's teammates gathered at midcourt and signed two honorary basketballs. One basketball was given to Mumford's family and the other to Laurel High School, where Mumford played on the team.
The tournament also took donations from observers, in hopes of starting a scholarship fund at the school in his name.
Laurel High basketball player Kairon Roberts says, "Just like coming from a town like this and supporting a friend that shouldn't...shouldn't have...yeah."
Laurel High basketball player Joel Parker says, "It just showed how many people he touched from when he was alive, man. Everybody...everybody knew Corey. Everybody knew how, even if you never played basketball with him, you know, he just put a smile on your face. And then to see all these people just come out and see us play, just shows how many people he touched. How many people he like, really related to."
Assistant coach David King also had words on Mumford's impact today.
"It's a very special moment to me and the players. Corey knew everyone from elementary school all the way at the high school. Everyone looked up and admired Corey, his big personality, his great smile. It's very touching for us to be able to come honor him today," says King.
Laurel and tournament organizers are hoping that the scholarship will be two thousand dollars.